MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Receives $78.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLTX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st.

MLTX stock opened at $48.18 on Thursday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $35.11 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 1.25.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,976,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,806,000 after purchasing an additional 580,001 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $726,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 910,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,753,000 after purchasing an additional 298,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP raised its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,049,000 after purchasing an additional 563,584 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

