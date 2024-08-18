Morgan Stanley Cuts Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target to $15.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Read Our Latest Report on Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the mining company to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ben Oren purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.