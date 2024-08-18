Morgan Stanley Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $325.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $338.08.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $262.54 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $140.52 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,643 shares of company stock valued at $50,749,324. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

