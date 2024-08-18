Morgan Stanley Downgrades CAE (NYSE:CAE) to Equal Weight

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $17.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. CAE had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAE will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in CAE by 52.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of CAE by 142.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 3.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

