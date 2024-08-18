Morgan Stanley Trims European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Target Price to $5.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EWCZ. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of European Wax Center from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.93.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

Shares of EWCZ stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $18.28.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.88 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in European Wax Center by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

