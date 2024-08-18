MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives $20.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on MP Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $22.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.27 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 10.29.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.03 million. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,402,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,249. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,402,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,249. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,605.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MP Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in MP Materials by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 178,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 31,355 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in MP Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,669,000 after buying an additional 254,881 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 133,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $2,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

(Get Free Report

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

