Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives C$18.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.75 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$14.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.75. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$12.47 and a 52-week high of C$15.71.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$495.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$490.50 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.2195122 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Mullen Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.69%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

