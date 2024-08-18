Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives C$18.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.33.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.75 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.
Mullen Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$495.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$490.50 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.2195122 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mullen Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Mullen Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.69%.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
