Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $216,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $76.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

