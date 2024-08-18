Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 13,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $138.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.