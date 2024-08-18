Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCU. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 530,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 19,881 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Down 0.6 %

CCU stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.60 to $13.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.