Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCU. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 530,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 19,881 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Down 0.6 %
CCU stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Profile
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.