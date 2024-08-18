Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 520.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,687,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,278,000 after buying an additional 1,415,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $118.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.69 and its 200 day moving average is $113.39. The stock has a market cap of $465.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

