National Bankshares Boosts Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$40.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

H has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on Hydro One from C$40.50 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$40.63.

Shares of TSE H opened at C$44.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.30. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$32.79 and a 1-year high of C$44.68. The firm has a market cap of C$26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.314 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.85%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

