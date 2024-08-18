National Bankshares Boosts Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$40.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
H has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on Hydro One from C$40.50 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$40.63.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on H
Hydro One Price Performance
Hydro One Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.314 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.85%.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hydro One
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.