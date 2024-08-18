National Bankshares Raises TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Price Target to C$104.00

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. National Bank Financial raised TerraVest Industries to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

TerraVest Industries Announces Dividend

TSE TVK opened at C$94.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$75.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$68.76. TerraVest Industries has a 52-week low of C$30.45 and a 52-week high of C$96.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Insider Transactions at TerraVest Industries

In other news, Director Dustin Haw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.73, for a total transaction of C$1,135,950.00. In other TerraVest Industries news, Director Dustin Haw sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.73, for a total transaction of C$1,135,950.00. Also, insider Pierre Fournier sold 500 shares of TerraVest Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.23, for a total value of C$37,615.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,507,738. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

See Also

