nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in nCino were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get nCino alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCNO. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in nCino by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,777,000 after acquiring an additional 358,766 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of nCino by 83.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 421,500 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of nCino by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,807,000 after purchasing an additional 177,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 8,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $276,572.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,652.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other nCino news, insider Sean Desmond sold 5,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $180,538.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,179,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider April Rieger sold 8,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $276,572.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,652.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,641,872 shares of company stock worth $212,222,237. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino Stock Performance

nCino stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $37.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About nCino

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.