NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Receives $16.43 Average PT from Brokerages

NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCR Voyix

In other news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of NCR Voyix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,734.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,734.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Eric Schoch purchased 21,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $264,425.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,369.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in NCR Voyix by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in NCR Voyix during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

NYSE:VYX opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. NCR Voyix has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NCR Voyix will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

