Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $199.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,528,939,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $840,538,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,954 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $955,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,409,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

