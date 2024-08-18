Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KIDS. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of KIDS opened at $27.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $651.96 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.19. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth $10,214,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 769,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after purchasing an additional 177,640 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,894,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 501,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 87,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 14.6% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 487,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

