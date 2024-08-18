Nervos Network (CKB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.95 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $356.27 million and $9.95 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,135.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $344.99 or 0.00573685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00112739 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00031834 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.76 or 0.00250695 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00036213 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00071909 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,462,373,388 coins and its circulating supply is 44,767,499,519 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

