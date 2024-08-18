Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 251.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 708,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,510 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Newmark Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Newmark Group by 35.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmark Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $12.86 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.27 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.47%. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NMRK shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

