NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives $43.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,273,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 23,888 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 290,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $45.32.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $64.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.99 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 65.37%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

