Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) PT Raised to C$9.25

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares raised shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.72.

Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Up 2.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

TSE NXR.UN opened at C$7.83 on Friday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$6.08 and a 12 month high of C$8.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$553.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.41.

In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$679,850.00. In other Nexus Industrial REIT news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 100,000 shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$679,850.00. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$63,586.80. Insiders acquired 111,160 shares of company stock valued at $758,691 over the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

