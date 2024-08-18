Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.35

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 3213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Nexxen International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Nexxen International Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $494.14 million, a PE ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.35 million. Nexxen International had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexxen International Ltd. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nexxen International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,562,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexxen International during the second quarter worth $810,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nexxen International during the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

