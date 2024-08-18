NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Cut to $275.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 55.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.64.

NICE opened at $177.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. NICE has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NICE will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NICE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 8.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NICE by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 46.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 4.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

