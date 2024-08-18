NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,490 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $83.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

