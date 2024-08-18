NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.55

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.5461 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.
NN Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $24.92 on Friday. NN Group has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $25.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00.
NN Group Company Profile
