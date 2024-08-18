NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.55

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.5461 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

NN Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $24.92 on Friday. NN Group has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $25.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

