Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Lowered to $84.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.75.

Northern Trust stock opened at $87.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.78. Northern Trust has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $92.46.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 10,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

