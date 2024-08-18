NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$5.50 at CIBC

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NWH.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

Shares of TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$4.80 on Thursday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12-month low of C$3.89 and a 12-month high of C$7.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.43.

(Get Free Report)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.