NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$5.50 at CIBC

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NWH.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.43.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
