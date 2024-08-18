Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Shares Down 4.5%

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.15. Approximately 4,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Stock Down 4.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.35.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Dividend Announcement

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Oak Ridge Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

