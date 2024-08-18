OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Announces $0.13 Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of OCCIO opened at $24.34 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05.

OFS Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.