Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives $2.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.18.
OLPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Olaplex from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Olaplex stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.98.
Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.65 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.
