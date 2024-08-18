Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) to Issue $1.06 Annual Dividend

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Old Republic International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 44 consecutive years. Old Republic International has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Old Republic International stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Old Republic International has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $140,853.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

