Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Shares Up 9.3%

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.60 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 13.55 ($0.17). 162,178 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 91,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.40 ($0.16).
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.54. The firm has a market cap of £10.94 million, a PE ratio of -491.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 806.85.
About Oncimmune
Oncimmune Holdings plc, an immunodiagnostics company, develops solutions for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, an immunodiagnostic blood test for detecting and identifying lung cancer; ImmunoINSIGHTS that enables life science organizations to optimize drug development and delivery; SeroTag discovery arrays for discovering and validating biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.
