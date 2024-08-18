Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.56.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPRO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Open Lending from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 13.14 and a current ratio of 13.14. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $639.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21.
Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Open Lending had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.
