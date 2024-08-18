Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.43

Shares of Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.43 and traded as low as $2.39. Orbia Advance shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 304 shares.
Orbia Advance Stock Up 3.7 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42.
About Orbia Advance
Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.
