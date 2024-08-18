Orora Limited Declares Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:ORRYY)

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Orora Stock Performance
Shares of Orora stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. Orora has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $17.32.
About Orora
