Orora Limited Declares Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:ORRYY)

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Shares of Orora stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. Orora has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $17.32.

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. It also provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs, and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

