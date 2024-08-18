Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives $21.79 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $23.44.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 5,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $113,023.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $149,336.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 5,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $113,023.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,006 over the last 90 days. 25.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 27.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

