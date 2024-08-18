Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) and RCF Acquisition (NYSE:RCFA) Critical Survey

RCF Acquisition (NYSE:RCFA – Get Free Report) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RCF Acquisition and Osisko Development’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCF Acquisition N/A N/A $4.74 million N/A N/A Osisko Development $21.73 million 8.76 -$134.73 million ($1.45) -1.54

RCF Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osisko Development.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCF Acquisition N/A -37.34% 4.24% Osisko Development -551.51% -3.49% -2.63%

Risk and Volatility

RCF Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RCF Acquisition and Osisko Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RCF Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Osisko Development 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.6% of RCF Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Osisko Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of RCF Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RCF Acquisition beats Osisko Development on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RCF Acquisition

RCF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses to target assets or businesses of scale across the critical minerals value chain that are poised to benefit over the long-term from the substantial market opportunity created by the global energy transition. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

