Outlook Therapeutics’ (OTLK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.55.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $7.71 on Friday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $180.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.67). Equities research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Outlook Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,723,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

