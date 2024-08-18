Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $365.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PANW. Macquarie raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $331.63.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $334.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.85. The stock has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $201.17 and a 12 month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total value of $660,601.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,315 shares of company stock valued at $118,696,590. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,118,190,000 after buying an additional 1,002,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $1,563,020,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,243,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,099,564,000 after purchasing an additional 255,060 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,136,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $924,905,000 after buying an additional 30,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,814,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $799,792,000 after buying an additional 198,078 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

