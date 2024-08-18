Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the construction company on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

Patrick Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 22.6% per year over the last three years. Patrick Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Patrick Industries to earn $9.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $125.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.66. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $136.00.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

