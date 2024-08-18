Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT Lowered to $14.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.34% from the stock’s current price.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PTEN. Susquehanna cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 2.18.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,191,187.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.