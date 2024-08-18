Patton Fund Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,278,000 after buying an additional 131,529 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $162.96 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,365 shares of company stock worth $22,936,043 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

