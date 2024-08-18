Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.61% from the company’s current price.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.50 to $2.53 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of PTON stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $108,467.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at $442,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $32,836.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,194.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $108,467.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at $442,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,554 shares of company stock worth $296,182 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

