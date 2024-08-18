Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.66

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.66 and traded as low as $28.53. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares last traded at $28.68, with a volume of 37,999 shares traded.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $151.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.94 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,959.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director Kim Boyd-Leaks sold 8,686 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $251,112.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,546.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,959.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBK. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 37,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.