Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) PT Raised to $7.25 at Needham & Company LLC

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $5.50 to $7.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Personalis Stock Performance

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. Personalis has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $311.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.85.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Personalis had a negative net margin of 101.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.87%. The business had revenue of $22.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Personalis in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Personalis in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Personalis by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 211,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 168,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

