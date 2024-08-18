Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

TLK stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 88.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Featured Stories

