PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) Trading Down 0.5%

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 5,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 20,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

PharmaCyte Biotech Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11. The company has a market cap of $15.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.19.

Institutional Trading of PharmaCyte Biotech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PharmaCyte Biotech stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 3.88% of PharmaCyte Biotech worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes, and malignant ascites in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

