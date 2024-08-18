Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $16.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.95) EPS for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.57% and a negative net margin of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $47,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 129,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,635.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

