Pollux Coin Price Hits $0.32 (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $12.65 million and approximately $150,022.97 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular exchanges.

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,833,286 coins and its circulating supply is 39,833,886 coins. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,831,877.848126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.30808706 USD and is up 8.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $193,973.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

