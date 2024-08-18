Polymesh One Day Volume Tops $4.79 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges. Polymesh has a total market cap of $110.34 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,078,913,341 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,078,913,340.811558 with 872,100,461.929761 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.20610829 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $4,117,923.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymesh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

